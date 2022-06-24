Attention Mumbaikars! 10% water cut in Mumbai, 25% in Navi Mumbai | pexels

After observing low water stock in seven lakes which supply water to Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday declared 10 percent water cut to the entire Mumbai region from June 27.

Meanwhile Navi Mumbai has announced a 25 percent water cut from next week after 70 percent less rainfall than expected in June.

BMC also shared some water stock with Thane, Bhiwandi and nearby villages. A 10 percent water cut was also declared for these cities too. According to the BMC, this year's monsoon has not arrived yet. less rainfall has been observed in catchment areas. There is 70 percent less rainfall noticed in the month of June as compared to last year's June month.

Currently, only 9.76 percent of stock remains in the lakes to supply to the entire city, and is sufficient only for 40 days. The officer of the Hydraulic department had said, "they can supply water until July end. In case of unsatisfactory rainfall in the next 15 to 20 days, a huge water crisis may occur. Therefore, Considering the future requirement, we will have to make decisions on water cuts."

Last year on June 23, the lakes had 2,21,00 million litres (ML) in its lakes. On Thursday, the stock was 1,41, 242 ML, Which is 80,648 ML less than last year, this time.

In May, the Meteorological (MET) department had predicted the early arrival of monsoon and 99 percent rainfall was expected in four months. However, with no signs of proper rainfall, the lake levels are touching the bottom. The BMC supplies 3850 ML per day to Mumbai. For the whole year, lakes need a cumulative stock of 14,47,363 ML. The lakes supplying water to the city and MMR are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi.