 Attention! MSRTC Deploys 4,300 Additional Buses For Ganpati Festival
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
MSRTC buses |

On the occasion of  Ganpati festival, Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will deploy 4,300 additional buses from September 2 to September 17. This marks an increase of 800 buses from last year's 3,500.

The additional bus services will be available from key stations in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar to accommodate the surge in passenger demand during Ganpati festival. "MSRTC has implemented measures to ensure smooth operations during the festival.

Senior officials will oversee staff round the clock at bus stations and stops, while vehicle repair teams will be stationed along Konkan highways. Temporary restrooms will also be set up for passenger convenience" said an official

Passengers can make reservations for these extra buses through the MSRTC official website at npublic.msrtcors.com, the MSRTC Bus Reservation app, or at bus stations.

