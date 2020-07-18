Attention meat lovers in Pune! Meat and fish shops to be open from 8 am to 6 pm tomorrow

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the second phase of lockdown in Pune will start from Sunday and also informed that for tomorrow shops of essential services including meat and fish shops will be open from 8 am to 6 pm.

However, he added that from Monday, these shops will be open from 8am to 12 pm only.

The mayor also said that "all businesses should note this and should strictly adhere to guidelines or they will have to face strict action. Residents should also follow the guidelines."