Attention meat lovers in Pune! Meat and fish shops to be open from 8 am to 6 pm tomorrow

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the second phase of lockdown in Pune will start from Sunday and also informed that for tomorrow shops of essential services including meat and fish shops will be open from 8 am to 6 pm.
However, he added that from Monday, these shops will be open from 8am to 12 pm only.
The mayor also said that "all businesses should note this and should strictly adhere to guidelines or they will have to face strict action. Residents should also follow the guidelines."
Earlier, as per the guideline, the sale of mutton, chicken, eggs, fish etc. was not allowed from July 14 to July 18 and the officials had said that sale of these items will begin from July 19 to July 23 from 8 am to 12 noon.
Last week, amid rising COVID-19 cases and the citizens flouting social distancing norms, Pune district administration has decided to reimpose the lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and some parts of rural Pune from July 13.
Complete lockdown is announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from July 13 to July 23.
As per the report, Pune district has 46,283 cases while the number of active cases stood at 15,308. 666 patients are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
The number of the recovered cases stands at 30,283.
Hospitals located under Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, villages and the Pune Cantonment Board had collected and sent 1,88,066 samples for testing so far, it said.
Civic officials said the surge in number of patients can be attributed to rapid antigen tests being conducted by various laboratories.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)