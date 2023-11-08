 Attention Commuters! Six-Hour Block On Mumbai-Bound Corridor Of Expressway On Thursday; Check Details
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Wednesday announced a six-hour-long block on the Mumbai- bound corridor of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday for the Panvel-Karjat double line railway project.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said in a release that the roadblock will be implemented from 11 am to 5 pm on November 9.

Light and heavy vehicles won't be allowed on the Mumbai-bound carriageway at Chikhale near Kalamboli where a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) is being erected as part of the railway project, said an MRVC official. The roadblock has been mainly undertaken for launching girders, he added.

Motorists travelling towards Mumbai can exit on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway (MH-48) at Khopoli and Panvel, the release said.

