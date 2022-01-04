Attention! Click here to read BMC's revised guidelines for international travellers landing in Mumbai

With a massive spike in the number of cases being reported daily, the Brihanmumbai municipal on December 31 revised the norms for international travellers arriving at Mumbai airport, the revised protocol came into effect from January 2. Earlier passengers from designated 'At Risk' countries were subjected to quarantine.

Now, all international passengers will need to undergo a Rapid RTPCR test. If positive, for confirmation normal RTPCR test will be conducted. If positive symptomatic, they will be admitted to Seven Hills hospital or Breach Candy hospital

"It is imperative to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers, contact tracing of positive individuals, follow up for 14 days, and genome sequencing of positive samples etc. Accordingly, guidelines for international travellers are revised and modified from time to time based on the evolving situations. To more effectively check the transmission of the covid-19 virus and further to contain its spread it is reiterated that all International passenger who tests positive for rapid RT PCR test shall undergo routine RT PCR test at the airport itself," said a BMC official.

The revised protocol for international travellers states: "If this sample is also positive then the collected samples for routine RTPCR shall be sent immediately for genome sequencing and the passenger shall be directed for institutional Quarantine at the respective facility. and if the sample is negative then the passenger shall be allowed to go home for mandatory home Quarantine for a total period of seven days."

Further, if all symptomatic passengers test positive in the airport shall be admitted to Seven hills hospital. Any such patients preferring admission to a private hospital shall be transferred to either Bombay hospital or Breach Candy hospital. Whereas all asymptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport shall be admitted to BKC or the Kanjurmarg Jumbo covid facility. Patients preferring admission to a private facility shall be transferred to linked hotels.

All asymptomatic passengers already admitted to Bombay hospital and breach Candy hospital shall be shifted to the hotels linked. The payment and charges of the hotel will be the responsibility of the concerned positive reported passengers.

List of hospitals:

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:39 PM IST