Attacks on Shiv Sena workers won't be tolerated, says Uddhav Thackeray as he meets party worker Baban Gaonkar

He was speaking after visiting the party's Byculla office and meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray | PTI Photo

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said attacks on party workers would not be tolerated.

Byculla in South Mumbai is the Assembly constituency of Yamini Jadhav, one of the rebel Sena MLAs who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction.

Shinde's rebellion last month, which toppled the Thackeray-led government, has split the party.

"Attempts to play with the lives of Shiv Sena workers will not be tolerated. If police can not bring the culprits to book, Sena workers will do it. Police shouldn't get into politics," Thackeray further said.

