Attack On Journalist: MVVS Demands Action Against Shiv Sena MLA & Workers; Opposition Condemns Govt's Response

The Mantralaya Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh (MVVS) on Thursday demanded strict action against those seen beating up Sandeep Mahajan, a local journalist from Pachora in Jalgaon district. The opposition, meanwhile, condemned the state government while accusing local Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil for the attack.

Mahajan was abused and threatened with dire consequences by Patil after he criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over rape and murder of a minor girl in Jalgaon district. After the audio clip of the threat went viral over social media, Patil had said that it was his voice and that he had threatened the journalist. On Wednesday Patil's workers attacked Mahajan in broad daylight. In the video of the incident that went viral on social media platforms Mahajan was seen being pulled down from his two-wheeler and kicked and punched by some persons.

Demand for strict action against the MLA and his workers

The MVVS condemned the incident and wrote to Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding strict action against the concerned MLA and his workers.

The opposition, meanwhile, condemned the government demanding strict action against the MLA and his workers.

“I condemn the cowardly attack on journalist Sandeep Mahajan by the goons of Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil. People will show such an arrogant MLA and his government their place soon,” leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said in his social media post about the incident.

“The journalist had raised questions and sought justice for an eight-year girl who was raped and murdered, the Congress leader said, noting the girl was from Patil’s constituency. Mahajan’s reporting of the incident irked Patil and the latter abused him in filthy language, he claimed.

“Will the CM and home minister show courage to take action against Patil?” the Congress leader asked.

Sanjay Raut too condemned the attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut too condemned the attack while accusing local Shiv Sena MLA for the attack. “Law and order in the state has deteriorated so much. I think Maharashtra is going the Manipur way,” Raut claimed.

MLA Patil, however, denied the charge and said he had no connection with the incident.

“I had verbally abused him (Mahajan) as there were strong reasons for it. However, I have no connection with the attack that has taken place. I was in Mumbai when the incident occurred,” Patil said.

Based on a complaint filed by the journalist, the Pachora police have registered a non-cognisable offence against three-four persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 criminal intimidation.