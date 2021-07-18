At least 8 dead as jeep falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar

Mumbai: At least eight persons were killed and more than 15 seriously injured after the jeep in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

The incident occurred near Dhadgaon, around 450 km from Mumbai, they said. There were around 30 passengers in this jeep and the district administration, with the help of locals, has launched a rescue operation on a war footing. The injured are being treated at the Toranmal hospital.

The death toll is expected to rise. This the second major accident in the last six months, according to police. Several senior officers, including the Superintendent of Police, have arrived at the spot.

According to police, the impact of the crash was so severe that the jeep had turned into a mangled heap. Eight passengers died on the spot while some jumped out sustaining serious injuries in the process.. The jeep was on its way to Sindhimal village from Toranmal, a hill station in the district, when the driver lost control.

PM Modi has expressed grief and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of the kin and Rs 50,000 for injured.