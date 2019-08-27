At least 1000 buyers deceived by Kamala Landmark Group, EOW registers 38 crimes

At least 1000 home purchasers are duped by Kamala Landmark Group companies. Economic Offence Wing (EOW) have registered 38 crimes against the group and its sister companies. The main accused in the crime are Jitendra Jain, Jinendra Jain and Ketan shah. The accused are behind the bar for months now.

EOW is planning to meet at least 1000 buyers who have invested in the companies. The home buyers who have either paid through cash or cheque on August 29 and 30 to the company or its sister companies can meet the EOW officers, and file complaints with relevant document.

"The notice has been issued and flat purchasers are expected to inform us. We could then be able to estimate the quantum of money involved," said Rajvardhan, joint commissioner of police, EOW to DNA. Rajvardhan also added that during the investigation it is unveiled that at least a thousand buyers are duped. “It was further revealed that in spite of payments made by the flat purchasers, they were not given possession of the flat," added Rajvardhan.

DNA reports from a notice that the EOW is holding camps where the victims of the fraud case can go and seek assistance for filing complaint against Kamala Landmark Group and its sister companies.

"We are more than 40 people who are affected. We have initiated legal action against the developer, but this is an opportune time for us to raise our matter and we will be surely going to EOW and inform our ordeal to the officer," told a home buyer while seeking anonymity to DNA.

The home buyers can visit Prerana Hall, near Azad Maidan Police Station, CSMT to file the complaint.