At 17.9 degrees Celsius, Mumbai recorded season's coldest morning on Thursday

The minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped to 17.9 degrees Celsius Thursday morning, the lowest this season so far.

The minimum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 17.9 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature a degree below normal at 19 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory was also 2.7 degrees below normal - at 29.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded by the Colaba observatory was 28.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.2 degrees below normal.

The lowest minimum temperature in 2020 was 15 degrees Celsius and in 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity on Thursday morning was 88 per cent, which dropped to 56 per cent by evening. The city's air quality remained poor on Thursday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 269 being recorded.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:16 AM IST