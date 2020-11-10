Mumbai Crime Watch: Assistant bank manager held in a bid to bump off BMC engineer over a love affair

The Matunga police has foiled an attempt to bump of a BMC engineer at the hands of his paramour and have arrested a 32-year-old woman, Monali (name changed) along with an alleged shooter. A country made revolver and six live cartridges were found from the woman who is an assistant manager with a nationalised bank, while the shooter is a graduate in chemistry, said police.

"Acting on tip-off, we laid a trap near Dadar railway station and followed a taxi in which the woman and another accused were traveling, when we nabbed them we recovered a country made revolver and six cartridges from them,” said PSI Bharat Gurav of Matunga police. What was shocking for the police is the reason why they were carrying the weapon. The accused persons were on their way to a BMC ward office to bump of an engineer there, said a police officer.

The investigation revealed that Monali was having an extra marital affair with an assistant sub engineer with BMC. The two were in a intimate relationship since past many years. When they were in Gondia, they took oath that even if they could not marry each other they would continue their relationship and eventually they did not marry. According to the police, Monali was asking him to marry her but he did not show much interest.

Recently Monali got to known about his another affair and decided to take revenge, said police. She then called a gangster in Uttar Pradesh and gave a supari to bump off the engineer. From there she procured the weapon, cartridges and also got the number of Pradhan who was allegedly promised Rs 1 lakh for the job. Pradhan came to Mumbai on Sunday, said police.

"We have arrested the two under the sections of Arms act along with Maharashtra Police act, they were produced before the court which granted them police custody for further investigation," said Vijaysingh Ghatge senior inspector of Matunga police station.