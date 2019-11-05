Assess crop damage by Wednesday: Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta

Mumbai: Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday directed that all the spot assessment panchnamas of the loss to kharif crops due to unseasonal rains should be over by November 6. For this, the administration should work in ‘Mission mode’.
The chief secretary had an interaction with all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates through video-conferences. He was apprised of the district-wise loss to the agricultural produce in the state.
He instructed the assessment should be accurately and immediately done so that financial assessment to the distressed farmers is carried out speedly.
Mehta added the government has declared the assistance of Rs10,000 crore rupees towards the compensation for the farmers, who are affected by the unseasonal rains, and it is necessary that the spot assessments are carried out within the stipulated period.
Directing the district magistrates, Mehta said it is mandatory that all the panchnamas are completed till November 6 and in a genuine exclusive case, it can be carried on till November 8.
He suggested the talathis, gramsevaks and agricultural assistants should be pressed into service. Where agriculture universities are being run, the employees deployed there can also be asked for assistance in this noble cause.
He asked the divisional commissioners to finalise the panchnama and send them to the agriculture commissioner.
Mehta directed that the insurance companies should be helped for carrying out the panchnamas. Because of sufficient rainfall, the farmers are heading for sowing of rabi crops.
For this, the seeds and fertilisers should be made available. He directed the district magistrates to be alert and asked them to bring it to the notice of the state government in case of a shortage.
Agricultural dept secretary Eknath Dawale, rehabilitation and relief secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, disaster management director Abhay Yawalkar and others were also present.
