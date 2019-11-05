Assess crop damage by Wednesday: Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta

Mumbai: Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday directed that all the spot assessment panchnamas of the loss to kharif crops due to unseasonal rains should be over by November 6. For this, the administration should work in ‘Mission mode’.

The chief secretary had an interaction with all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates through video-conferences. He was apprised of the district-wise loss to the agricultural produce in the state.

He instructed the assessment should be accurately and immediately done so that financial assessment to the distressed farmers is carried out speedly.

Mehta added the government has declared the assistance of Rs10,000 crore rupees towards the compensation for the farmers, who are affected by the unseasonal rains, and it is necessary that the spot assessments are carried out within the stipulated period.