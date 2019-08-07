Assembly polls: Opposition will do better in Mumbai, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is "dreaming" about making a clean sweep in Mumbai as the opposition will score better in the metropolis in the forthcoming Assembly polls, newly-appointed city NCP president Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Malik made the remarks referring to a statement by Fadnavis last month that the BJP, along with the ally Shiv Sena, must win all the 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai.

As he assumed charge of the party post, Malik said the NCP will be the "voice" of Mumbaikars and fight to resolve their problems at the levels of the central and state governments and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Malik, also the Sharad Pawar-led party's chief spokesperson, was appointed the NCP's city unit head on Monday. The post had fallen vacant after the incumbent Sachin Ahir resigned and joined the ruling Shiv Sena last month.

"The chief minister is dreaming. But the opposition will get more seats than what it got last time," Malik said. The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the 2014 Assembly polls separately and won 16 and 15 seats in the city, respectively.

The Congress had bagged four seats, Hyderabad-based AIMIM emerged victorious in one Assembly segment, while the NCP drew a blank in Mumbai.

In the 2019 general elections, the saffron alliance had won all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. Addressing a BJP event last month, Fadnavis had asked the party's rank and file to ensure the ruling coalition wins all the seats in Mumbai.

"The Assembly polls are due in two months. We will contest some seats in alliance with the Congress. We will try to win some seats for the NCP in the election," the 60-year-old former legislator said.

The ex-Maharashtra minister added after the Assembly polls, the city NCP unit will train its sights on raising concerns of the people of the financial capital.

"Mumbaikars' voice has disappeared. Be it slum-dwellers, workers, those living in chawls and dilapidated buildings. "They don't have their voice left...Our party will now be the voice of Mumbaikars," he added.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra, which has a 288- member House, are likely to be held in October.