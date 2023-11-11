Assembly Elections 2023: CM Eknath Shinde To Campaign For BJP In Four States

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with PM Modi | Eknath Shinde's Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP in the four states where Assembly elections are currently underway, party spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shevale has said.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has decided to support the BJP in the Assembly elections in the five states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Shiv Sena is the oldest of the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance and hence Shinde has decided to support the BJP in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Shinde himself, as well as other senior leaders of the party, would participate in the campaign in all these four states, Shevale told the media. A letter in this regard has been sent to BJP president JP Nadda, Shevale added.

Interestingly, the dismissed Congress MLA from Rajasthan, Rajendra Singh Gudha is the Shiv Sena candidate from Udaipur. However, the party has extended support to the BJP candidate. When asked about it, Shevale said the leaders from both the parties would deliberate and find a way forward. Gudha had joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Shinde at a grand program last month just ahead of the elections.

