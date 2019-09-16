Assembly election: BJP set for unprecedented win; CM Fadnavis

Pune: CM Fadnavis on Sunday said looking at the huge support that his ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ is receiving, the BJP will have an “unprecedented” victory in the upcoming state Assembly poll.

Fadnavis said so far, his yatra has covered over 3,000 km and reached out to over 100 constituencies (out of the total 288) in the state.

“Wherever we go, the yatra is being welcomed by people and getting a huge response. Looking at the people’s support, we are sure that we will get an unprecedented victory in the Assembly poll,” he told reporters in Pune.

Fadnavis on Saturday visited several tehsils of Pune district as part of the third leg of his ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’.

Asked about the huge hoardings put on routes, he said if the party workers think by putting up such banners they will get the ticket (for the upcoming poll), “it is not so”.

Fadnavis earlier started his mass contact programme from Amravati in Vidarbha on August 1.

He, however, suspended it on August 6 in view of rains wrecking havoc in parts of the state, even as the opposition charged him then with giving priority to his campaign. He later resumed his yatra from August 21.

In the first and second phases of his yatra, he covered areas in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.