Aspirants cheated of Rs 1.38 lakh on promise of airline job

Bhayandar: Despite advisory and warnings issued by companies and the police to beware of fake job offers, aspirants continue to fell prey to the evil designs of fraudsters.

The Kashimira police have registered an FIR against four people who posed as job consultants to cheat a 24-year-old woman and her acquaintance of more than Rs 1.38 lakh by promising non-existent jobs in the aviation sector. In her complaint to the police, the woman – a graduate – stated that she was in search of job when she came into contact with the accused through her acquaintance who herself was made to believe that a reputed airline company was into the process of recruiting ticket executives for their counters in Mumbai airport. Promising an initial monthly salary of Rs 30,000, the fraudsters first asked the complainant to deposit Rs 25,00 to complete the registration process which would make her eligible for an online test. After depositing the registration fees, the complainant paid Rs 71,750 through multiple transfers from her digital wallet to different bank accounts, as instructed by the fraudsters who in an attempt to win over her confidence also sent fake job confirmation letters on her email account.

However, when there was no sign of any call or communication from the airline company to confirm the recruitment, the woman tried to call them for a refund. However, to her shock the mobile numbers of all the four accused with whom she had been interacting had gone reachable. Realizing she had been duped, the woman registered a complaint at the local police station. It emerged that the complainant’s acquaintance who had introduced her to the fraudsters had also been cheated of Rs 67,830 in a similar fashion.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under section 420 of the IPC and initiated investigations into the case.