Ask Bachchu Kadu to apologise for 'stray dogs' comment, Assam CM writes to Eknath Shinde

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, expressing displeasure at the comments made by Bachchu Kadu, that he said have caused discontent and unrest among the citizens of the northeastern state.

𝗖𝗠 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗵𝘂 𝗞𝗮𝗱𝘂

In a letter addressed to Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked for his intervention with Bachchu Kadu, a state legislator from Maharashtra, to withdraw his statement made earlier this month about sending stray dogs to Assam. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has requested that a public apology be issued by Kadu expressing regret for his comment.

"Along with the people of Assam, I am extremely dismayed and agitated by the comments of the aforesaid MLA which has expressed his prejudices and ignorance about the culture of our State. I am sure that you will fully empathise with the sentiments of the people of Assam in this matter,” Sarma wrote in his letter to Shinde.

𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗵𝘂 𝗸𝗮𝗱𝘂 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗺 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 '𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘆 𝗱𝗼𝗴𝘀' 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆

During a discussion on the problems caused by stray dogs in the Maharashtra assembly, Bachchu Kadu, the leader of Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP), made the statement in question.

"Stray dogs are in demand in Assam. They fetch selling price of up to ₹8,000. To control the population of stray dogs in the state, they should be dispatched to Assam," he had said.