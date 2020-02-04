Ashram school student dies in Palghar; locals blame management

A 13-year-old tribal student of a state-run boarding school in Maharashtra died on his way to hospital in Palghar district on Sunday, police said on Tuesday.

However, tribals have blamed the management of the Ashram School, located in Hirwe Pimpalgaon in Dahanu taluka, for the death of the student, identified as Vishal Chowdhary.

A case of accidental death has been registered, Kasa police station inspector Anandrao Kale said.