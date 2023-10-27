ED Conducts Raids in Multi-Crore Scam Linked to Parabolic Drugs Ltd & Its Promoters | File photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises of Parabolic Drugs Ltd and its promoters, Pranav Gupta and Vineet Gupta, on Friday. The searches are part of an investigation into an alleged Rs 1,600 crore scam. According to reliable sources within the ED, the searches were conducted at seven locations across Delhi, three places in Mumbai, and seven locations in Ambala, Chandigarh, and Panchkula. However, senior officials have remained tight-lipped regarding further details.

The Guptas were also co-founders of Ashoka University and had resigned from their positions last year after the CBI FIR. The action by the Enforcement Directorate is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED's case stems from a 2021 CBI FIR filed against Parabolic Drugs Ltd and its promoters, Vineet Gupta and Pranav Gupta, among others. The CBI's FIR, dating back to 2021, involved a Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company, M/s Parabolic Drugs Ltd, accused of cheating approximately Rs 1,626.74 crore from a consortium of banks. According to the CBI's FIR, Parabolic Drugs Ltd allegedly used forged documents to secure loans from multiple banks, including the State Bank of India, UCO Bank, State Bank of Patiala, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of Hyderabad, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Exim Bank, and Canara Bank.

Complaint by SBI and Central Bank of India

The CBI's FIR was initiated based on complaints from both the Central Bank of India and the State Bank of India, highlighting the company's repayment default since 2012. These complaints alleged that Parabolic Drugs Ltd had employed deceptive tactics to secure loans, misused the funds, and funneled them in ways aimed at evading repayment, ultimately inflicting substantial losses on the consortium of banks. In 2014, the State Bank classified Parabolic Drugs' accounts as 'Non-Performing Assets.' SBI officials diligently submitted all relevant records related to the loan proceedings to the CBI. The complaint further contended that M/s Parabolic Drugs Ltd had defrauded the consortium of banks to the tune of approximately Rs 1,626.74 crore through a combination of criminal conspiracy, forgery, the use of counterfeit documents, and misappropriation of loan funds..

