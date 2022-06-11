As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know | BL Soni

Monsoon has reached Mumbai. Every year citizens face problems like water logging and bad condition of roads. To solve the problem of the bad condition of roads, BMC makes arrangements in its annual budget. BMC has undertaken construction work on 788 small and big roads in Mumbai. Out of that, 128 roads have been completed and the work on 435 roads is in progress.

According to data from the road department, out of 128 completed roads, 83 roads of Mumbai City have been repaired. 28 road works have been completed in western suburbs and work on 17 roads in Eastern Suburbs is finished.

There are around 2000 k.m. total roads are in Mumbai. BMC has made arrangements of Rs. 2200 cr. In its budget for roads only.

Speaking about the civic body's work, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, infrastructure, Ullhas Mahale said, "BMC'S road department always takes efforts to provide durable and strong roads for the citizens. But there are many factors we need to consider before starting road work. First of all, We have to arrange an alternative road for the residents so they can walk and drive their vehicles. If there is a school on the road, we have to consider that also. We also have to take permissions from the traffic department before commencing road works."

Mahale also cleared that the road department has two years time limit to complete the work of 788 roads in Mumbai and they have completed work of 128 in the first four months. It means their work is not behind the estimated schedule.

BMC doesn't take any road construction work during Monsoon. Now, the Second phase of road construction will begin on October 01.