As monsoon arrives, Mumbai breathes fresh air

Exactly a month after Mumbai recorded the year's worst Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309 on 20 May, which was worse than that of Delhi’s 191, due to the repeated dust storms from northwest, Mumbaikars can finally breathe fresh air as the AQI has seen a drop since a week with the lowest recorded on Monday with 20 AQI, owing to the monsoon showers which the city experienced this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a continuous cloudy and rainy climate for a week, with an increase of rainfall intensity in the next two days.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), in comparison to Mumbai, on Monday other cities recorded higher AQI levels with Delhi 106 (moderate), Ahmedabad 54 (satisfactory) and Pune 36 (good). There are six AQI categories, according to SAFAR, namely Good (0 to 50), Satisfactory (50 to 99), Moderate (100 to 199), Poor (200 to 299), Very Poor (300 to 399), and Severe (400 to 500).

Each of these categories is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts known as health breakpoints. AQ sub-index and health breakpoints include eight pollutants like carcinogenic particulate matter (PM), Nitrogen dioxide (NO2), Sulfur dioxide (SO2), Carbon monoxide (CO), Ozone (O3), Ammonia (NH3), and Lead (Pb). Since 2015, the lowest AQI ever recorded in Mumbai was 12, on September 4, 2019.

According to IMD official, Sushma Nair, "The air quality of the city has become good due to the rains which tend to wash off the pollutants in the air which brings down the count of the AQI. Also, for the next two days we might experience an increase in the intensity of rainfall and the entire week will observe cloudiness and rainfall like Monday."

"In the next five days, the city will mostly not experience any sunny clear skies like last week, it will be a wet weather," added the official.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 25.0 °C and maximum was 31.3 °C, also the relative humidity was 93% .

While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 23.5 °C and maximum temperature of 29.4 °C with relative humidity of 97% .