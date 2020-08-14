As lockdown norms begin to ease, crime is back on the streets of Mumbai

Mumbai: With the lockdown beginning to ease, it is not only city life that is returning to normal. Street crime is back on the radar as well. As per the latest figures, street crime, which saw a great decline during the lockdown between March 23 till May end, seems to have returned.

From June, the state government started to ease the lockdown and allowed vehicular movement. An increase in the cases of vehicle thefts has been reported since then. The cases of vehicle thefts jumped almost six times in July as compared to that of April when the lockdown was strict.

As per the figures, 84 vehicles were reported stolen in the month of April. In May, the count was at 158. However, in June alone, 235 cases of vehicle thefts were reported in the city, which had further risen to 241 in July.

The number of thefts the city reported in April was as low as 34 and rose marginally to 51 in May. However, the city reported cases of 126 thefts in June and 210 in July.