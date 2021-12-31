COVID-19 in Mumbai: Landslide cancellation of private buses and cars booked for New Year events

Mumbai: It was only last week that there was a palpable sizzle over the Christmas weekend, which seems to have fizzled out as the New Year weekend approaches. There has been a ‘landslide’ cancellation in the number of private buses and cars booked for New Year events in the last couple of days, as the Omicron and Delta variants have tightened their tentacles on the city.

There are 40,000 cars operating as tourist taxis and 15,000-odd private buses in Mumbai and its metropolitan region. According to inter-city bus and car operators, they have already seen heavy cancellations throughout the week and expect it to increase further on December 31, owing to the rising cases and the restrictions put in place by the state government.

“Bookings for inter-city mini buses and tourist taxis have come down drastically, with 30-35 per cent cancellations in requests for tourist taxis and more than 50 per cent for tourist buses,” said Malik Patel of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana.

Bus and car operators said that 30-50 per cent of bookings for the New Year weekend, either within the MMR, inter-city within Maharashtra or interstate (to Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat etc) had been cancelled.

“After months, we got an overwhelming response during the Christmas weekend when the bookings for tourist buses and taxis were 100 per cent and requests continued to pour in. We thought that the situation would be somewhat similar during the New Year weekend. However, the tables have turned and now, people want to cancel bookings,” said Harsh Kotak, another member of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana.

The state government has come out with a list of guidelines and restrictions for New Year celebrations right up to January 7, to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19. As on December 29, the weekly case positivity had increased by 2.97 per cent, going over the permissible positivity rate of 2 per cent, as set by the government. In the last seven days, cases from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts have accounted for more than 72 per cent of the caseload.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 07:00 AM IST