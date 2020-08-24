As cities are set to reopen soon, citizens highlight the importance of public buses

With railways discontinue its services, Mumbaikars and Punekars have realised the importance of role, buses play in mode of transportation.

At an online discussion hosted by non profit body - Parisar, citizens of Mumbai and Pune highlighted the importance of buses and the need to have a sustainable public road transport network to build a developed state.

Speaking on the role buses would play in the post lockdown period, participants in the discussion stated, the usage of public transport needs to be promoted and proper infrastructure also are needed to be pushed in order to decongest the city.

The air quality gains seen during the lockdown and the primacy given to people over vehicles is a wake-up call for out cities that desperately need decongestion. Public transport and buses can help achieve clean cities mission and improve public health," stated Polash Mukherjee, associated with National Resources Defence Council (NRDC) India.

"As our Economy has scrapped, more availability of Buses will give a push to Economy as it open channels for the Economic Empowerment for Common man, especially for Women," stated Asmita Gudadhe.

As the cities are on the verge of reopening, more number of people are expected to hit the roads, which is why, pressing more number of buses is the only way possible to ensure adequate safety and adherence to social distancing norms.

"Ensuring physical distancing and safe seating is possible when there are adequate number of buses. Minimum of 50 buses per lakh population or even more, during the post COVID times. This is within the financial capacity of the Local and State Govt," stated Sujit Patwardhan.

Participants on the discussion also highlighted the importance of staggered timings as well.

"Staggered office timings can help in spreading the peak hour rush. Also deployment of more number of buses on heavy passenger routes can help in reducing the risk during travelling," stated Ramit RS, transport enthusiast.

One common thing, which almost every speaker have highlighted is that politicians and public servants need to look beyond their own self interests and invest in upgrading public resources.

"The key for a developed society is top notch public transport service. The stake holders and administrators need to look beyond their own vested interests and invest in developing city wide bus lanes," suggested Dr. Emmanuel Rozario