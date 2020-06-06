As cases cross 82,000 Maha Health Minister Rajesh Tope says state will procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir drug

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the state will procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir drug.

"The Maharashtra government will procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir drug. The World Health Organisation suggests the drug may have some positive effects in the treatment of COVID-19," Tope said.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 82,968, including 37,390 discharges and 2,969 deaths.

Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy developed by Gilead, has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat COVID-19.