As Advanced Locality Management groups join COVID-19 battle, active cases in Mumbai's H-West ward dip by 23%

Mumbai: Ever since members of the Advanced Locality Management (ALM) groups of H-West ward have jumped into the fray, there has been a near 23% dip in the number of active cases in the ward.

H-W ward has 487 active cases presently (as on July 5). As recently as June 27, it had 632 active cases and in one week, this number has fallen by 145.

As cases began to spike with the onset of the unlocking phase, the doubling rate decreased. With lockdown norms being relaxed, many residents began to step out of their homes and social distancing norms were flouted, leading to increased transmission.

To curtail the spread, Ward Officer Vinayak Vispute told residents that controlling the disease must become a public movement. Two weeks ago, ward officers held a video conference with ALM members, asking the latter to take the lead in the fight against the pandemic.