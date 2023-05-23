 Aryan Khan extortion case: CBI summons Sameer Wankhede on May 24
The Bombay HC on Monday extended till June 8 interim relief from coercive action against the Wankhede in an FIR registered by the CBI in Cordelia cruise drug bust bribery case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has again summoned former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to appear before it on May 24. The CBI will interrogate him for allegedly framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case and allegedly demanding a bribe. The agency has already interrogated Wankhede twice.

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended till June 8 interim relief from coercive action against the Wankhede in an FIR registered by the CBI in Cordelia cruise drug bust bribery case and restrained him from interacting with the media in relation to the case. 

A vacation bench of Justices Abhay Ahuja and Milind Sathaye has asked Wankhede to attend the CBI office as and when called by the investigating officer.

Aryan Khan bribery case: CBI tells Bombay HC it may arrest Sameer Wankhede
