Arvind Sawant missing from BJP-Shiv Sena campaigning

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant is missing from the assembly election campaign for BJP candidates. Even his picture are not seen on the BJP election banners and advertisements.

There is a Shiv Sena-BJP government in Central and in the state. Both the parties have deiced to fight the assembly elections together, and were campaigning together for their candidates.

Shiv Sena on its banners and posters used photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and minister Chandrakant Patil. BJP was campaigning with photographs of Bal Thackeray, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on its banners and posters, but completely avoided Sawant. As a result, Sawant is not going for the election campaigning of BJP candidates.

Although there is a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the state, it seems that the party workers and office bearers have not joined hands. Just one day left for the polls, both the parties are in turmoil. Although both the parties appear together, everything seems not to be fine among them. This may be the reason behind sidelining Sawant from the ads of BJP campaigning.