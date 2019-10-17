Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for AAP’s candidate

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ready to launch its star campaign on Friday.

Delhi chief minister and national convener of the party, Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for AAP for the assembly poll at Brahmapuri on Friday. The Kejriwal-led AAP will be contesting on 24 seats in the state.

Of all the seats, there is a ripe chance of winning for AAP from the seat of Brahmapuri, Chandrapur. The party has fielded social activist-turned-politician Paromita Goswami from the Brahmapuri constituency.

Goswami, known for successfully spearheading the liquor ban campaign in the rural Maharashtra is a household name in her constituency. She had also earlier taken a stand on tribal right activism and women issues. “I shifted to Maharashtra in 1993. Over the last two decades, nothing has changed for good,” Goswami told the ‘Free Press Journal’.

After spending more than two decades in social and humanitarian activism, she believes joining politics will give her an upper hand, as it will give her a direct access to state legislature and state budget.

“It’s important to know how the public money is collected and most importantly how it’s spent,” she added. Congress sitting MLA Vijay Wadettiwar is her political rival.

Asked how she is ready to counter a political heavyweight Wadettiwar, Goswami said, “I know the pulse of the region. I have been doing door-to-door campaigning and most importantly, the people trust that I will be there in their good times as well as in their hard times.”

Goswami added over the last few years, there has been a significant rise in man-animal conflict in Chandrapur district. Unfortunately, to counter the conflict, the administration has failed in taking serious initiatives in recent years.

She stated the health and education infrastructure has also been meeting a similar fate, which is in a bad state.

“If I am elected to power, my primary intention would be to revamp the health and education infrastructure. Also, women’s hygiene, sanitation and tribal rights will be among my top priorities,” she asserted.

For her social activism works, Goswami is the recipient of several prestigious accolades, including the Yale University World Fellowship and Ashoka Fellowship.