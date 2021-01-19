Around 2 lakh aspirants got jobs through Mahaswayam portal in 2020

Even when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is struggling to meet the rising revenue shortfall and revive the economy largely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, it has claimed that 1, 99, 486 jobs were provided during January-December 2020 in Maharashtra. The unemployed and aspirants have got these jobs through the Mahaswayam web portal run by the Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship.

Minister of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik told Free Press Journal, "Mahaswayam is a portal which connects the job provider and the seeker. Of the 1, 99, 486 jobs, 34,763 unemployed got employment in December 2020 alone. These jobs are spread over various sectors.’’ He further informed that of the total 1,99, 486 jobs, as many as 1,67,071 unemployed got jobs during lockdown started from March till December 31, 2020.

Malik said that the department on the occasion of the 80th birthday of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on December 12 last year had announced that 80,000 jobs will be provided. "The applications received on Mahaswayam portal are being now processed and the number of jobs created will be reflected in January,’’ he noted.

The minister said the online Maharojgar Mela was held from December 12 to 20, 2020 in all the districts. About 86,435 vacancies in 497 industries will be filled up through the Maharojgar Mela. ‘’In all, 1,60, 827 aspirants applied for these posts. So far, 5,281 candidates have got the jobs in various companies while the recruitment process for the remaining vacancies was still underway,’’ he noted.

Malik appealed to the job aspirants to register on the Mahaswayam portal while those already registered should reregister with updates. He also urged the private, public sector entrepreneurs, corporations to make registration on the web portal.

Online interviews are conducted through WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom.

