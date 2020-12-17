Arnab Goswami, wife withdraw pre-arrest bail pleas in case of obstructing cops during arrest

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Goswami have withdrawn their anticipatory bail pleas filed before a sessions court last month. The pleas were filed in a case registered against them by the NM Joshi Marg police station, for obstructing the police during the former’s arrest from his Lower Parel residence in the Anvay Naik's case.

The plea through advocate Shyam Kalyankar has been filed on the grounds that the arrest is illegal given that the Alibag police had already filed an 'A Summary’ report in the case.

The application had also mentioned that both the police and they have a video recording of the manner in which Goswami was arrested and said that the offence under Sec 353 pertaining to assault or criminal force on a public servant deterring him from discharging his city is not made out.

The duo had been booked for the offences under the IPC pertaining to assault or criminal force on a public servant to deter him from discharging his duty, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and the offence of criminal intimidation.

In the case filed by the senior police inspector of the NM Joshi Marg police station, Arnab, his wife Samyabrata Goswami, their son and two unknown persons are the accused. As per the complaint, when the police went to arrest Arnab in a case, he kept them waiting outside his door for over an hour and his family members and himself physically resisted his arrest. His wife allegedly refused to sign a document informing her of Arnab’s arrest and later signed it, but tore the signed portion on being asked by Arnab to do so.