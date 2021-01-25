'Arnab Goswami paid me to ensure TRP manipulation...': Former BARC CEO makes explosive claim in statement to Mumbai Police

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta claims that he was paid a significant sum of money by journalist Arnab Goswami to ensure that Republic TV performed well when it came to TRP rankings. According to an Indian Express report, Dasgupta claims in a handwritten statement that he had received nearly Rs 50 lakh spread out over three years in exchange for his help.

Republic TV editor in chief, Arnab Goswami has found himself embroiled in quite the controversy recently. In a rather sensational announcement at the beginning of October last year, Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh had named Republic TV and two smaller TV channels as being party to an alleged TRP (Television Rating Point) scam. Since then, there have been several other developments with the names of other media organisations cropping up and multiple people being arrested. Goswami however remains firmly in the eye of the storm.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police released a massive number of WhatsApp messages purportedly exchanged between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta over the course of several years. The messages appear to indicate that the Republic TV chief had prior knowledge of events such as the Balakot air strike and many have dubbed this "damning evidence".