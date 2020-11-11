Mumbai

Arnab Goswami is out of jail after SC grants interim bail

By Staff Reporter

Mumbai: Hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he was released from Taloja Jail and came out around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

A large crowd had gathered outside the jail and Goswami waved to them from the car he left in. While flashing a victory sign, he said he was thankful to the Supreme Court and said it was a victory of the people of India.

There was heavy police bandobast outside the jail to prevent any untoward incident.

Goswami, along with the two other accused, was arrested on November 4 in an alleged case of abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.

