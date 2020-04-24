Arnab Goswami case: Congress takes the 'fight' to Nagpur

MUMBAI: Congress, while launching a legal battle against Republic TV Editor and co-founder Arnab Goswami, has purposefully chosen Nagpur as the place to register a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

As Nagpur is known as the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the party has sent a message that they will now take their supporters running a vicious and divisive campaign against secularism head-on. Nagpur police has not yet decided to take any action against the journalist, as it does not want to leave any lacunae in the case.

The alleged attack on Goswami has pushed the police on a backfoot, as they were earlier planning to take immediate action against him. The choice of place and ministers too, was also symbolic.

The complaint at Sadar Police station, which is near Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, was filed by Power Minister Nitin Raut, Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar, and former minister Satish Chaturvedi.

Nagpur also has an important place in the Dalit movement, and is there place where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar renounced Hinduism to accept Buddhism. Raut, who belongs to the Dalit community, is a prominent Dalit leader of the Congress.