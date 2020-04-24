Arnab Goswami case: Congress takes the 'fight' to Nagpur

MUMBAI: Congress, while launching a legal battle against Republic TV Editor and co-founder Arnab Goswami, has purposefully chosen Nagpur as the place to register a First Information Report (FIR) against him.
As Nagpur is known as the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the party has sent a message that they will now take their supporters running a vicious and divisive campaign against secularism head-on. Nagpur police has not yet decided to take any action against the journalist, as it does not want to leave any lacunae in the case.
The alleged attack on Goswami has pushed the police on a backfoot, as they were earlier planning to take immediate action against him. The choice of place and ministers too, was also symbolic.
The complaint at Sadar Police station, which is near Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, was filed by Power Minister Nitin Raut, Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar, and former minister Satish Chaturvedi.
Nagpur also has an important place in the Dalit movement, and is there place where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar renounced Hinduism to accept Buddhism. Raut, who belongs to the Dalit community, is a prominent Dalit leader of the Congress.
Kedar, who has a stronghold in the cooperative movement, is from the OBC community, which is the largest in the state. Chaturvedi, a senior Congress leader, is a Brahmin and belongs to the Hindi speaking community. “The statements made by Goswami are bound to create communal disharmony or feelings of ill will, enmity and hatred in different religious groups.
It is also likely to disturb public tranquillity. Such a wide scale, alarming, and false attack on the minority sections of Indians could create and contribute to an atmosphere of communal carnage elsewhere in the country and then a section of Indians could face widespread persecution.
As directed by the Supreme Court of India, secularism is part of the basic structure of our Constitution and statements made by Goswami attack the very fabric of our Constitution,” the complaint filed by Raut and others says. Will wait for police action: Congress said that it is not in a hurry to take action against Goswami. Police need time to investigate our complaints.
“We should give time to them. Our complaint is not aimed at any political gain, but for the welfare of the country,” Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said. “We do not think Goswami is Journalist, as his statements and reporting are not as per the standards of Journalism,” Congress added