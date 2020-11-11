Arnab Goswami arrest: Decision on Alibag police's revision plea for custody likely on Thursday

An Alibag sessions court on Tuesday said that it would decide on Thursday on the revision application of the Alibag police wherein the police had challenged the order of a magistrate court that remanded editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami and his co-accused in judicial custody instead of police custody for interrogation.

In the court of Additional Sessions Judge RG Malashetti further arguments on the matter continued on Tuesday. In a reference to Goswami, Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat argued that considering the political influence of the accused and his non-co-operation with the police in all respects, the magistrate court should have granted the police his custody for interrogation.

The very next day, without taking the prosecution into confidence, the magistrate court granted permission for three hours of custodial interrogation, he told the court.

Appearing for Arnab, senior advocate Abad Ponda argued that there was only a “contractual dispute” between Arnab and the deceased Anvay Naik as the work done by him was not satisfactory and as a result, 10 percent of the payment had been kept on hold. He called the matter a contractual dispute which should be decided in a civil and not a criminal court. “If people start committing suicide in contractual disputes, there will be many suicide cases,” he told the court.

Advocate Vijay Agarwal assisted by advocate Rahul Agarwal appeared for co-accused Nitesh Sarda. Vijay Agarwal argued that Sarda has never met not spoken with Naik and at the time of his suicide, was in Kolkata.

On Wednesday, the Alibag police are expected to file their replies on the bail pleas filed by the trio. The order on the bail pleas will likely be on Friday, arguments on which will likely begin on Thursday. The Bombay High Court on Monday denied interim bail to Goswami and asked him to approach the sessions court. The sessions court has been directed to decide on the plea in four days.