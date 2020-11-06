Arnab Goswami Arrest: BJP MLA Ram Kadam detained while sitting on hunger strike at Mantralaya

BJP MLA Ram Kadam was detained by the Mumbai Police on Friday while he was on a hunger strike at Mantralaya in a protest against the arrest of Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.
The BJP MLA demanded, while observing a hunger strike, demanded the immediate release of Arnab Goswami. Ram Kadam in a tweet said that his hunger strike will continue at the police station too.
On Thursday, Ram Kadam met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking action against police officials who allegedly beaten Arnab Goswami.
"Nine policemen who beaten up journalist Arnab Goswami should be suspended and investigated. I met Governor today over this demand. I have respect for police but this behaviour was not acceptable," read Kadam's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.
Ram Kadam in a series of tweets on Thursday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government should apologise for the physical assaults on Arnab Goswami. "The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi government) should also apologise for the physical assaults on Arnab Goswami and immediately suspend those police officers and ensure democracy's fourth pillar is given its due respect," he tweeted.
"In retaliation against the arrest of #ArnabGoswami & to protect the fourth pillar of our democracy, I will be holding a hunger strike outside Mantralaya tomorrow. I urge #MVA Govt to immediately withdraw all the cases against Arnab and his family," he said in another tweet.
On Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. Later, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
