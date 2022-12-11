Arms license merely a licence, not a right: Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently asked an advocate to show that he has a threat perception while seeking permission for an arms licence saying that it cannot be claimed as a right.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and PD Naik was hearing an application filed by advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa challenging the decision of the Thane Police Commissioner (CP) rejecting his plea for an arms licence.

Mr Khalsa, a resident of Ulhasnagar, had approached Thane CP for an arms licence which he rejected. He then approached the appellate authority, the Additional Chief Secretary Home, Maharashtra, who also rejected his request.

Then he filed a petition in the HC.

The bench, during a hearing last week, said the arms licence cannot be granted for “threat perception”.

The advocate pointed out to the court that he was attacked when he was in Sikkim. He also showed a threatening message received by him. However, the bench said that he could seek protection from the stat.

It further asked him to point out the threat perception based on which he was seeking an arms licence. “Ultimately, it is a licence. It is not a right,” said justice Gadkari.

In January 2020, Mr Khalsa applied for arms under the Arms Act, but his application was kept pending.

In February 2022, he approached HC seeking that the court direct the CP to decide. His plea contended that he “handles sensitive matters, there are chances that some unsuccessful clients may harm him”.

The appellate authority also rejected his plea saying Mr Khalsa had not provided "any cogent reasons for issuance of an armed license". The authority while rejecting, also stated that "without any sufficient reasons and in order to maintain public peace or public safety at large, it is not proper to issue armed licence."