Armaan Kohli drugs case: NCB conducts raids at 5 places in Mumbai, Nallasopara; arrests two peddlers

Based on the lead taken from actor Armaan Kohli's arrest the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting raids at five places in Mumbai and Nallasopara.

The agency has arrested two foreign drug peddlers and recovered drugs from them.

Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, has been sent to NCB custody till September 1.

Kohli was arrested by NCB after the anti-drug agency raided his Andheri residence on Saturday evening and allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug.

He was booked under Sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

"After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," said NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede.

Along with this, NCB also nabbed an alleged drug paddler named Ajay Raju Singh from Haji Ali area of Worli, Mumbai and recovered 25 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs from him.

The accused is an old history-sheeter and Armaan Kohli's name came up in his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor's house.



Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:59 AM IST