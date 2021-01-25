Arif Bhujwala, drug lord Chinku Pathan's partner, arrested by NCB in Raigad

Arif Bhujwala, who was on the run after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted his drug lab in South Mumbai, was arrested on Sunday from Raigad.
The illegal lab was busted after the arrest of Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a relative of mafia don Karim Lala in a drug case.
To recall, a team conducted raids at his associate Bhujwala's residence at Noor Manzil Building, Jail Road South, Dongri in Mumbai on Wednesday evening which continued till the early morning of Thursday.
A clandestine drug laboratory operated by Bhujwala in the same Noor Manzil Building was also busted in which the agency seized cash and drugs. NCB stated that Pathan and Bhujwala are said to be kingpins in drug trafficking networks operated by the underworld and ran their illegal trade across Mumbai and surrounding areas.
The agency investigations revealed that the gang was operating out of South Mumbai while spreading their illegal business across the city and neighbouring areas. The agency has stated that the “Pathani gang” is under scanner post the drug bust and they have launched manhunt to trace other suspects.
A diary and other evidence seized from Pathan is being securitized as the agency has found details of drug peddlers.