Arif Bhujwala, drug lord Chinku Pathan's partner, arrested by NCB in Raigad

Arif Bhujwala, who was on the run after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted his drug lab in South Mumbai, was arrested on Sunday from Raigad.



The illegal lab was busted after the arrest of Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a relative of mafia don Karim Lala in a drug case.

To recall, a team conducted raids at his associate Bhujwala's residence at Noor Manzil Building, Jail Road South, Dongri in Mumbai on Wednesday evening which continued till the early morning of Thursday.