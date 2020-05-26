Are testing Covid-19 centres available in all districts: HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has sought to know from the Maharashtra government whether testing centres for the Covid-19 are available in all the districts across the state. The HC has ordered the government to spell out its stand by the next hearing.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Kamalkishor Tated was dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Khalil Ahmad Hasanmiya Wasta. He had highlighted the sorry state of affairs in Ratnagiri district, which does not have a single coronavirus testing center.

Having heard the contentions, CJ Datta said, "Although the grievance in this PIL is confined to non-availability of testing centre for COVID-19 cases in Ratnagiri district, we would like to be enlightened by the state as to whether testing facilities for detection of Covid-19 cases are available in each of the districts of Maharashtra or not."

"Let there be an affidavit in this regard," CJ Datta added while ordering government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade to file the government's response by next Friday.