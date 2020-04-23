Are Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai COVID-19 hotspots? Rajesh Tope says Maharashtra hotspots reduced from 14 to 5

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the COVID-19 hotspots in the state has reduced from 14 to five. He added that 13 per cent patients are recovering daily and are being discharged from the hospitals.

"In Maharashtra, initially there were 14 COVID-19 hotspots. Now, there are no patients in most of the hotspots and the number has come down to five," Tope said, adding that Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik are the five hotspots in the state and special attention is being paid to Malegaon. "We have improved our mortality rate which is around five now. Soon, it will be four. Our aim is to protect everyone and take this mortality rate at zero," the Health Minister said.

Rajesh Tope also said that 13 per cent patients in the state are recovering and going home. Only one per cent of patients are in a serious state. 83 per cent have no symptoms and 17 per cent have mild symptoms. "This is a hopeful picture," he said.

The Health Minister also said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 patients improved to 7.01 days from 3.1 days earlier this month. He added that approximately 7,000 tests are carried out everyday.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 5,649 and the death toll is 269.