'Arbitration Not Compulsory In Consumer Disputes Cases,' Says SC; Activists Welcome Top Court's Order

Supreme Court of India | File

Consumer activists have welcomed the Supreme Court order that arbitration is not compulsory in case of consumer disputes. Activists said that the court order only reiterated what has been a long-held stand.

“It is nothing new and just reiterating the same thing. Long ago in the case of M/s Fair Air Engineers v/s N K Modi, the court had held that arbitration is not compulsory. It has held that the legislature has provided an avenue for seeking redressal as a matter of public benefit policy and unless both parties agree, it cannot be forced. In this particular case, it said that just because there is an agreement between a builder and another party that has an arbitration clause, it does not mean it can be forced,” said Jehangir Gai, a consumer activist.

“These are settled laws that have been reiterated by the court. In a couple of things, an arbitration clause is there like in the case of Telecom,” said advocate Shirish Deshpande, chairman Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, a consumer body.