Appointments on govt undertakings, temple trusts: BJP likely to get 60% share, 40% to Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, left, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Even though uncertainty looms large over the cabinet expansion, as there are a large number of aspirants from Shinde camp in particular, the Shinde-Fadnavis alliance has arrived at an understanding over the distribution of various government undertakings among themselves.

Accordingly, BJP will have the upper hand, as they will receive a 60% share of appointments, while 40% will be allocated to the Shinde camp. A formal announcement is expected very soon.

According to government sources, BJP will get the chairmanships of the City and Industrial Development Corporation as well as the Saibaba Sansthan Trust, while the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena will hold the chairmanship of the Mumbai MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) and the Siddhivinayak Mandal Trust.

The government will make appointments to 122 posts in various temple trusts across Maharashtra.