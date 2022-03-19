APMC in Pune seizes 42 boxes of Karnataka mangoes sold as Ratnagiri alphonso

Pune: The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Maharashtra's Pune seized 42 boxes of mangoes that arrived from Karnataka which were being sold as original Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri by three wholesale dealers, an official said on Saturday.

"Recently we seized mangoes from Karnataka which were being sold as original Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri. We seized 42 boxes from three sellers from the market yard and imposed a fine on them," said Madhukant Garad, administrator and secretary, APMC, Gultekdi.

A mango trader said Alphonso mangoes from Karnataka are cheaper than the original Ratnagiri variant.

Another wholesaler said Alphonso mangoes from the southern state do not develop wrinkles once ripen, unlike the Ratnagiri variant.

"Also, the Konkan mangoes have a more sweet smell. Even skin of the Konkan mango is very thin like paper while the Karnataka mangoes have thicker skin."

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Premium quality mangoes start arriving at APMC

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 02:50 PM IST