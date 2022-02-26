Apex hospital fire: Culpable homicide case registered 16 months after patient's death

The Mulund police on Thursday registered an offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder 16-months after death of Vijendra Singh, 54, who was admitted at Apex Hospital and died hours after being shifted to another hospital as there was fire reported in the hospital's generator. In his statement to the police, Singh's son alleged that negligence of Apex Hospital and on duty doctors were responsible for his father's death.

At least two patients had died hours after being shifted to other hospital, however, the case was registered in connection to the death of Singh who succumbed hours after being shifted to Fortis Hospital. On October 12, 2020, Apex hospital had to transfer it's 38 COVID-19 patients to eight other hospitals after it's generator caught fire. The generator was working since the morning that day as there had been a power outage in the morning across the Mumbai region.

Singh was shifted to Fortis hospital in the evening on October 12 after the fire episode, however his health deteriorated and by 4 am on October 13, he was put on ventilator, wherein he subsequently expired.

"We admitted our father on October 5 and on October 12 at 5 pm, when I went and checked he was doing well and his oxygen level was also stable at 99. I asked doctors there if I can take him home however they told me to keep him in ICU for two more days so I left. An hour later a fire broke out there," said Suraj.

According to his son's statement to the police, Singh was not provided any Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), a non invasive ventilation used for breathing support through mask while shifting to Fortis hospital. His medical history file was also not given to Fortis hospital as a reason he was given wrong treatement there. And his name was also mentioned as Yashwardhan Singh which led to a delay to retrieve his medical history, he stated in his statement to police.

The son has also alleged that BAMS and BHMS doctors were treating patients.

Senior inspector Kantilal Kothimbire confirmed the registration of offence and said that investigation is underway.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:02 AM IST