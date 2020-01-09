Anything can happen, says BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar

Mumbai: A day after a meeting between former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray fuelled speculations about a possible tie-up, former minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Anything can happen in the future.”

About the Devendra Fadnavis-Raj Thackeray meet, which took place against the backdrop of political realignment in the state, without providing any details, Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar pointed out that nobody had expected that the Shiv Sena will join hands with the Congress-NCP alliance.

“It was a courtesy meeting between the two leaders... there was nothing political, but anything can happen in the future,” Mungantiwar said.

The BJP leader said, “Nobody had predicted that the Shiv Sena would ally with the Congress-NCP. People would term someone talking on these lines as crazy, but it happened.”

Lone MNS legislator Raju Patil said he was unaware as to what transpired between Fadnavis and Raj but said the BJP and the MNS can come togther to take on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The meeting assumes significance as the MNS chief is expected to hold a public rally on January 23, where he might announce a ‘key’ decision. MNS may adopt Hindutva and extend its support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).