“Anything can happen in politics and cricket”, Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: There is an eternal love between Indian politicians and cricket. Often one has seen in Maharashtra, elected representatives have urgently ensured the working of the day has wound up before an important cricket match commences. Why, the cricket boards have politicians vying for a plum post. No surprise that politicians easily bowl a commentary of the recent political developments in the state to a cricket match. Commenting on the current political stalemate in Maharashtra, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari on Friday stated, the tables can turn anytime in cricket and politics.

“Anything can happen in cricket and politics. One may seem to be losing the match but at the end, the result can be exactly the opposite even in the last ball,” said Gadkari speaking at a city event.

Gadkari’s statement comes at a time when, Shiv Sena, BJP's former alliance partner of nearly 30 years has kept the BJP on its toes, by making efforts of forming the government with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier when matters where heated between BJP and Sena over the power-sharing crisis, Gadkari tactfully avoided mediating between the two parties. In the same manner on Friday, he avoided elaborating on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, stating he is unaware of the full picture.

“I have just landed from New Delhi to attend this event and I am unaware of the full picture of the latest developments in Maharashtra. Hence, I cannot say anything more,” added Gadkari.

The Union Minister also stated, no matter who forms the government, the developmental projects and policies sanctioned by the previous government will not be stalled.

“I don’t know who will come to power, but I am sure the new government will be supporting the ongoing developmental policies being carried out,” stated Gadkari.

Later, taking a jibe at Gadkari’s comparison of politics to cricket, Congress state president, Balasaheb Thorat stated, unlike cricket, in politics one cannot see the ball.

“In cricket you can see the ball, whereas in politics you cannot see the ball, from where it swings in and can hit the stumps,” said Thorat.