Any Shiv Sena plan on government to be sent to Congress chief: Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai: In case the Shiv Sena sends any proposal over govt formation to the Congress, the same will be conveyed to the opposition party’s central lead­er­ship, its leader Prithviraj Cha­van said on Thursday.

“The Shiv Sena will have to take some steps if the BJP, being the single largest party, fails to form government. In case the Shiv Sena proposes something (on government formation to the Congress), we will convey the same to our central leade­rship,” Chavan told a news channel.

Chavan’s statement came a day after senior Congress and NCP leaders said the two parties will sit in the opposition. The former CM said the people of the state expect installation of a new government, be it of whichever party, soon to tackle issues of public concern.

“The rains have caused damage to crop. Some­body has to be the CM to pro­vide them relief,” he added.