Anxious children call Childline helpline to know more on the Coronavirus

Mumbai: An emergency helpline number for children, Childline 1098, is flooded with calls of children asking them about the novel coronavirus ever since the lockdown. From March 21-27 the helpline has received almost 3 lakh calls which is well above their average numbers.

"We are getting mostly two types of calls, children who are suspicious of contracting the virus or are quarantined. They are calling us on the helpline and are seeking information on the coronavirus pandemic," said the foundation's spokesperson.