Anxious children call Childline helpline to know more on the Coronavirus

Mumbai: An emergency helpline number for children, Childline 1098, is flooded with calls of children asking them about the novel coronavirus ever since the lockdown. From March 21-27 the helpline has received almost 3 lakh calls which is well above their average numbers.
"We are getting mostly two types of calls, children who are suspicious of contracting the virus or are quarantined. They are calling us on the helpline and are seeking information on the coronavirus pandemic," said the foundation's spokesperson.
After the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the helpline has witnessed a 50% spike in calls compared to their regular figures. The helpline gets 300-400 calls daily.
The helpline service is also been reaching out to the callers with food for hungry children. Children who are ill are transported to the health facilities. According to the data available, the helpline receives 8-10 calls daily pertaining to children who need medical assistance.
Childline India Foundation, is the nodal agency appointed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Childline is currently present in more than 569 districts and 128 railways stations across India.
