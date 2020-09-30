Anurag Kashyap has date with Versova police today

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by television actress Payal Ghosh last week, has been summoned by Versova Police on Thursday. Interestingly, the summons were issued a day after Ghosh met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, to follow up on the sexual assault case.

According to a Mumbai Police spokesperson, "A summons has been served to Anurag Kashyap by Versova police station to appear on Thursday for investigation of the offence registered against him." During the victim's meeting with Koshyari and Athawale in connection with the case on Tuesday, the latter had backed her demand for Kashyap's arrest and sought Y-plus security for her.

On Sunday, Ghosh had also threatened a hunger strike to protest police apathy and delay in arresting the accused. Earlier this week, Ghosh had also met Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil, seeking security for herself.

Acting on the actress' complaint, Versova Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on September 22, wherein Kashyap was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, molestation, wrongful restraint and confinement. According to the complaint, the incident had occurred in 2014, at Kashyap's then residence at Yari Road, Andheri west.

Kashyap, in a statement through his lawyer, has called the allegations ‘baseless’. “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest,” his lawyer Priyanka Khimani had said in a statement.

Ghosh and her advocate Nitin Satpute are likely to visit New Delhi and meet the National Commission of Women to discuss the case further.